Critical Survey: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 17.73 $9.78 million $0.49 83.35

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Samsara and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89 Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 80.82%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77%

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Samsara on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

