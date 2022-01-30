CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $60,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 408.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CRWD opened at $168.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.