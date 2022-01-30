Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $340.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,911.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $294.71 or 0.00777385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00239033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,962,143 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.