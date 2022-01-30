Crust 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010366 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00344132 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.