Crypterium (CRPT) Trading 164.2% Higher Over Last Week

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 164.2% higher against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $7.12 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

