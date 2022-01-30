Crypterium Price Up 164.2% Over Last Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 164.2% higher against the dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

