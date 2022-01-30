CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $539,952.74

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $539,952.74 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00016720 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

