Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.59 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $10.59 billion and approximately $105.56 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00108042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

