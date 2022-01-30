Crypton (CRP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,106.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $39,106.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,819,527 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.