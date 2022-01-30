CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $309,555.22 and $36,332.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

