CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $2,188.83 and approximately $38.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

