CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0026 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $2.03 million and $2.85 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

