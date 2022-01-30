CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CubeSmart by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 317,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 62,697 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.