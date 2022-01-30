CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.45% of CubeSmart worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 156.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

