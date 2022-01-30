CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.45% of CubeSmart worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,584,000 after buying an additional 207,128 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

