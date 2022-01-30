Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.50.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Cummins stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day moving average of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

