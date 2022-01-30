Curate Market Capitalization Tops $16.01 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Curate has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $671,127.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00005192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108160 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,939 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.