Curecoin Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Curecoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00285184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,436,708 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

