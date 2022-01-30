Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 12,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

