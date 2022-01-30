Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 10.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $205.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

