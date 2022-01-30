Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,472 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

