Curtis Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 50.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after buying an additional 118,350 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.76. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

