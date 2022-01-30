Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 223.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

