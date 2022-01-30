Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $158.33 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

