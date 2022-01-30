Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000.

SHYD stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.