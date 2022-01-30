Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,810.20 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,838.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,825.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

