CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

