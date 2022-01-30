CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About CV
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.