CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,175.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $719,214.80 and $15,175.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

