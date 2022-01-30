CWV Chain (CWV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,930.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $7,930.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

