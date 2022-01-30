Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in January

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.