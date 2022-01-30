Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $128,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

