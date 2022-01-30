Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Camden Asset Management L P CA

Camden Asset Management L P CA boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

