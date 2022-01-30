DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $152,144.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.59 million and $152,144.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.48 or 1.00066565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00504902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

