DAOventures Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $372,907.13 and $259.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009562 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

