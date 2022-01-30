Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $187,248.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $44.55 or 0.00120546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 85,094 coins and its circulating supply is 37,376 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

