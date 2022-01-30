Dash (DASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144.53 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $976.33 million and $144.53 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $92.48 or 0.00245221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,557,027 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

