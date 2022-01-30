DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,736,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DATS opened at $2.20 on Friday. DatChat has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

