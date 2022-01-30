DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Cap of $976,488.68

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $976,488.68 and approximately $761,652.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,934.04 or 1.00060653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00290151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00029036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002078 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

