DDKoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,084.97 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $266,084.97 and $14,273.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00118653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008602 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006037 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004068 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002287 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.