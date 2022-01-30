De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of DLUEY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. De La Rue has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.06.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

