Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,903 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.34% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCRN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.43.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

