Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Down 42.3% in January

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV alerts:

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.