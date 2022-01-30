Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $192,132.18

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $192,132.18 and approximately $2,287.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

