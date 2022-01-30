DECOIN (DTEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $49.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $49.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007420 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,129,286 coins and its circulating supply is 56,296,252 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

