Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $105.35 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and $1.76 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.