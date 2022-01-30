DeepOnion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $383.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $383.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015254 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008500 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,629,068 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

