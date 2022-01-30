Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 333.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $61,959,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $373.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $285.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

