DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Achieves Market Cap of $100.75 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $180.24 or 0.00474819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $265,973.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108411 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

