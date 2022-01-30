DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 20.3% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.62 million and $774,216.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,514,358 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

