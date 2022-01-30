DeFiner Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $363,233.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

